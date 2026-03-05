Farm Focus Inc. offering scholarships

Submitted information

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is their continued mission to assist Van Wert County students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agricultural related field.

Farm Focus Inc. is offering a minimum of two scholarships of $1,000 or more and may offer more scholarships at various amounts to Van Wert County resident high school seniors interested in majoring in an agricultural related program at a university or college. Full time students already enrolled in an undergraduate program in agriculture are also eligible to apply, and successful applicants from previous years can reapply again this year.

The applicant must be a Van Wert County resident. Minimum grade point is 2.5 on a 4.0 scale. Scholarship funds will be submitted directly to the educational institution by Farm Focus Inc. upon receipt of proof of enrollment or a copy of a tuition invoice.

Scholarship applications have been sent to nine area high schools where Van Wert County students may be enrolled, so please contact your high school guidance counselor, or agricultural education/FFA Instructor for your scholarship application. The application is available at the OSU Van Wert County Extension office at 1055 South Washington St., Van Wert, or email FarmFocusScholarship@gmail.com. The scholarship application is in a PDF file and MS Word formats and can be emailed or put on a jump drive. Questions should be emailed.

All completed applications must be emailed, mailed and postmarked or delivered in person no later than March 27, to the OSU Van Wert County Extension Office. The preference is to email the application.