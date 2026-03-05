Fire may have began over cats dispute

VW independent staff

DIXON — A few more details have been released about last week’s fatal fire on the Ohio side of Dixon.

According to Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, a dispute over cats apparently led to gunshots, a house fire and a self-inflicted gunshot wound by a Dixon man.

Riggenbach noted that shots were fired into a neighboring home in the 3500 block of Ohio Indiana State Line Road shortly before a 911 call that was placed at 10:27 a.m. last Tuesday, February 24.

Fire destroyed this home in Dixon last week. The resident was found dead in the home. Bob Barnes photo

“We received information on scene there were issues between the residents over Mr. Gillespie’s cats,” Sheriff Riggenbach said. “We had not responded to a call for service between them since January, 2025.”

Multiple shots were fired into the home but no one was injured. After firing the shots, Gillespie apparently set fire to his own home before taking his life.

Deputies and Convoy Fire & EMS were the first to arrive at the scene and Gillespie’s home was engulfed in flames, Payne Fire & EMS, the Monroeville, Indiana Fire Department and Van Wert Fire Department were summoned for tankers and manpower.

Despite their efforts, the small home was completely destroyed by the fire. A nearby vehicle also caught fire and was destroyed. Gillespie’s body was found in the remnants of the home.

Riggenbach also noted the Lucas County Coroner’s Office listed Gillespie’s manner of death as suicide.

A spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office did not have immediate information on the cause of the blaze, and he said he would provide the information as soon as it becomes available.