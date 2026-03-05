Martha J. Clark

Martha J. Clark, 89, of Van Wert passed away on Monday, March 2, 2026 with her family at her side.

She was born October 25, 1936, in Van Wert, a daughter of William and Grace (Hawkins) Wermer. On August 5, 1956 she married James R. Clark who preceded her in death on May 19, 2025.

She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Fruchey-Grubaugh (Eric) of Van Wert, and a son, Troy R. Clark of Van Wert. Also surviving are her grandchildenm Ebany (Kyle) Hammons of Van Wert, Jennifer Fruchey of Tampa Bay, Florida, Emily (Aaron) Baker of Van Wert, Jordan (Amy) Fruchey of Lima, Austin (Leslie) Clark of Convoy, Lucas (Sammi) Clark, of Anna, Chase Clark of Convoy, Trent Grubaugh of Fenton, Michigan, Todd Grubaugh of Nashville, Tennessee, Joshua (Meagan) Grubaugh of Convoy and 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Mary (Don) Honsberger; a sister-in-law, Imogene (Jim) Dick of Chesterfield, Missouri; a brother-in-law, Bill (Teresa) Clark of Findlay, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Mark J. Clark; an infant daughter who was deceased at birth; son-in-law, Kevin Fruchey, and siblings John (Pauline) Wermer, Norman Wermer, Paul (Gladys) Wermer, William (Fern) Wermer, David (Kay) Wermer, and Karl (Bonnie) Wermer.

Martha dedicated much of her life to serving others. She was a preschool teacher at Calvary Preschool where she joyfully guided young children during their earliest years. Later, through her work at Vancrest Nursing Home, she cared deeply for the elderly. She believed caring for others was one of life’s greatest callings. She also attended Harvest Field Church where she enriched her faith and found friendships.

She cherished her role as a farmer’s wife to Jim for 70 years. She embraced farm life wholeheartedly, finding joy in hard work, family traditions, and the simple beauty of country living.

In her younger years, summers at the lake brought her immense happiness, where she delighted in time spent with family and her love of water skiing. Martha will always be known for her ornery, spitfire personality. She lived with strength, humor, and honesty, never losing the spark that made her so uniquely loved.

One of life’s greatest gifts was the unbreakable bond she shared with her twin sister, Mary. From childhood adventures to adulthood milestones, the two remained inseparable. Their lives mirrored one another in the most beautiful way, culminating in a joyful double wedding that allowed the sisters to begin married life together, just as they had grown up — side by side.

Marriage brought both immense happiness and heartbreaking loss. She and her husband were blessed with twin baby girls, welcoming them with overwhelming love. While they endured the sorrowful loss of one daughter at birth, her steadfast faith carried her through grief and they decided to open their hearts through adoption, making Kim the happiest big sister when her two little brothers, Mark and Troy, joined the family. They brought so much joy to them all.

Her faith sustained her throughout her life and she now rests peacefully in the arms of her Savior, reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who were blessed to know and love her.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday March 6, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, with a service following at 1:30 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Taylor Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals or Harvest Field Church.