On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Radio stations 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will each broadcast a pair of boys district championship basketball games on Friday and Saturday. All four games will air live.

Friday, March 6

WKSD – Paulding vs. Genoa at Napoleon High School, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. tipoff

WERT – Crestview vs. Spencerville at Defiance High School, 5:40 p.m. pregame, 6 p.m. tipoff

Saturday, March 7

WKSD – Lincolnview vs. Gibsonburg at Lake High School, 2:40 p.m. pregame, 3 p.m. tipoff

WERT – Van Wert vs. Galion at Paulding High School, 2:40 p.m. pregame, 3 p.m. tipoff