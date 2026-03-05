On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Radio stations 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will each broadcast a pair of boys district championship basketball games on Friday and Saturday. All four games will air live.
Friday, March 6
WKSD – Paulding vs. Genoa at Napoleon High School, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. tipoff
WERT – Crestview vs. Spencerville at Defiance High School, 5:40 p.m. pregame, 6 p.m. tipoff
Saturday, March 7
WKSD – Lincolnview vs. Gibsonburg at Lake High School, 2:40 p.m. pregame, 3 p.m. tipoff
WERT – Van Wert vs. Galion at Paulding High School, 2:40 p.m. pregame, 3 p.m. tipoff
