Phyllis Ann (Drew) Michael

Phyllis Ann (Drew) Michael, 57, of Convoy, passed away peacefully at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2026, surrounded by family and friends.

Phyllis was born on April 30, 1968, in Continental, to Morey Drew Sr. and Patricia Ann Moran, who both preceded her in death.

Phyllis Michael

Phyllis enjoyed being with her dog Garnet. She was an avid sports fan of the Miami Dolphins and The Ohio State Buckeyes. She loved to read by the pond in her chair, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her husband going out to eat and Karaoke at the Tap House in New Haven, Indiana. She loved her favorite performer, Hubie Ashcraft and enjoyed his music. You could often find her at the pond swimming and relaxing.

She is survived by her loving husband, Chris Michael of Convoy; sisters, Rhonda Carpenter of Van Wert, Pam Wilhem of Van Wert, Colleen Fulmer of Continental, and Tricia Unverferth of Columbus Grove; a brother, Morey Drew Jr of Ottawa; half brothers, Delbert “DJ” and Roger; sister-in-law, Tammy (Michael) Brown and brother-in-law, Doug Brown as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her father-in-law, John Michael; mother-in-law, Carmen (Lippi) Michael, and sister-in-law, Tina Warren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, Convoy, with Pastor Carl Brooks presiding. Interment will follow at Convoy IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the funeral, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

When you see a butterfly, think of Phyllis coming to you and drink a coffee.

To offer condolences, visit Phyllis’ online memorial at www.alspachgearhart.com.