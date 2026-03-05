Vantage 5K to be held next month

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center will hold its second annual Vantage 5K event on Saturday, April 18, the career center in Van Wert.

The event is designed to bring people together in support of a great cause while promoting health, wellness, and school spirit. It will feature a 5K run/walk open to participants of all ages and fitness levels. Youth runners will also have the opportunity to participate in a kids fun run, taking place prior to the main race.

Community members, families, students, and local businesses are encouraged to join Vantage staff and students for a morning filled with excitement, fitness, and community pride.

Race Day Schedule

7:30 a.m. – Registration

8:30 a.m. – kids fun run

9:00 a.m. – 5K race start

Participants can register now by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/VanWert/VantageK.

Vantage Career Center thanked this year’s generous sponsors:

Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office

OhioHealth

Paulding Ace Hardware & Rental

Gen-X Training Studio

Their support helps make this event possible and strengthens the impact of community partnerships.