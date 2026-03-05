Vantage BOE approves various administrative contracts

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Top administrative contracts were approved during Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Vantage Career Center school board.

The board unanimously approved a one-year contract for Superintendent Rick Turner, August 1 through July 31, 2027. Turner has served as superintendent since the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year. In addition, the board also approved a resolution to re-appoint Denise Mooney as Vantage Career Center treasurer for five years. She was first hired in late 2023. Three year administrative contracts were approved by the board for Adult Education Director Angie Fahy, Supervisor of Student Operations Ashley Cline and Career-Technical Supervisor Julie Schroeder.

Three resignations were accepted during the meeting – Bob Spath, Project Lead the Way instructor; eduational aide Nancy Keith and Leslie Ringwald, aide on assignment.

During his report to the board, Turner said work continues inside and outside the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers.

“Inside, existing doorways are being resized or framed in, including the two overhead doors at the former loading docks,” Turner stated. “Externally, the loading docks and surrounding asphalt have been removed. The new roof deck is now in place, and the finish roofing material is expected to arrive in 4–5 weeks.”

“It is a busy site as construction continues to move forward at a steady pace,” he added.

Turner also said Vantage will host the Freedom 250 Mobile Museum April 20-21.

“As part of our nation’s 250th birthday celebration, a fleet of six interactive trucks is touring the country to bring American history to life,” he explained. “We are fortunate to provide this unique opportunity to our students and the local community.

High School Director Ben Winans told the board letters were sent to all students who applied letting them know if they were tentatively accepted or placed on a waiting list for their program of choice for next school year. He also said the administration is working to fill open positions.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy informed the board that Vantage will hold a live fire instructor class in conjunction with Apollo Career Center on March 21, and she said 9-of-10 high school students in the first group passed their CDL test.

After hearing a request last month, the board formally approved the name change of the interactive media program to marketing and design, including the realignment of the program pathway from information technology interactive media to arts and communication visual design and imaging.

The board also approved a pair of overnight travel requests, an out-of-state travel request and a separate travel request to Germany for the German Interact Club for two chaperones, two alternates and 10 students, June 1-11.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 9, in the district conference room. The annual Vantage All-Boards program will be held afterward in the Vantage Commons Area.