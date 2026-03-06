OHSP promotes safe driving habits

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — For the fourth consecutive year, Ohio has seen a decline in traffic fatalities. To maintain this positive trend, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol plan remain highly visible on roadways across the state.

From 2021-2025, there were 5,688 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways, resulting in 6,149 deaths. Last year, there were 1,037 fatal crashes, which is a 3.7 percent decrease from the previous year’s total.

“While we are encouraged by the fact that more Ohioans have returned home safely over the last four years, the number of fatal crashes in our state remains far too high,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Safety is a shared responsibility, and we must all do more to protect one another on the road.”

According to Patrol statistics, 26 percent of fatal crashes over the last five years were the result of driving off the roadway. Additionally, unsafe speed, driving left of center, failure to yield the right of way, following too closely and running a stop sign were the next top contributing factors in fatal crashes statewide.

To promote roadway safety, drivers are encouraged to look ahead and stay focused on driving, maintain a following distance of at least three seconds, adhere to posted speed limits, always wear a safety belt and never drive impaired.

“Patrol data shows that many fatal crashes are preventable,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “By simply practicing safe driving habits, you can increase the chances of you and other drivers on the road arriving safely.”

The public is encouraged to safely call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers and drug activity.