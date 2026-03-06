Switch clocks, check smoke detectors

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — As we prepare to “spring forward” one hour this weekend (2 a.m. Sunday), the State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging everyone to use it as an opportunity to test their smoke alarms, check their expiration dates, and replace their batteries.

Working smoke alarms remain one of the simplest and most effective tools for preventing fire-related tragedies. Home fires spread rapidly, and properly working smoke alarms give you advance warning and precious extra seconds to escape safely. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, the risks of dying in a home fire are reduced by 60 percent when working smoke alarms are present.

“Taking just a few minutes to test your smoke alarms can save your life as well as the lives of your loved ones,” said Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “The upcoming time change serves as natural reminder to make sure your smoke alarms are ready to alert you and your family in the event of an emergency.”

The Division of State Fire Marshal reminds Ohio residents of the following smoke alarm safety tips:

Test every smoke alarm in your home. This can be done by pressing the alarm’s test button. Smoke alarms should be tested on a monthly basis.

Replace batteries in smoke alarms that use replaceable batteries.

If your smoke alarm is 10 years old or older, replace the entire unit. You can find a manufacture date printed on the back of the unit.

Make sure smoke alarms are installed in every room of your home, in main hallways, and on every level, including the basement.

The time change is also a good time to check carbon monoxide alarms. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, orderless gas that can be deadly without warning.

“Fire and carbon monoxide safety rely on early detection,” Reardon said. “Testing alarms during the time change, and once each month, is simple step that can make all the difference.”

In addition to checking smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, Ohio families are encouraged to take time to review, or create, a fire escape plan. Every plan should outline two ways to exit each room in the home and identify a designated meeting place outdoors. Routinely reviewing this escape plan is key to ensuring everyone in the home understands what to do in the event of a fire.