Top high school seniors lauded at scholarship banquet

Pictured from left to right are Katie Kramer, Krista Bauer, Rain Risley, Gregg Mosier, Kendall Hoffman and Superintendent Jeff Snyder. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Western Buckeye Educational Service Center held its annual Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Banquet at Vantage Career Center on Monday of this week.

Each year, one outstanding high school senior from each of Ohio’s 88 counties is selected for the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award. Recipients are chosen based on exceptional academic performance, high achievement, and success both in and outside the classroom. The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Program was established by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) to promote and recognize outstanding academic achievement.



In the application for the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, each of the students are asked to name the educator that has had the greatest impact on their educational career. Each influential educator then introduces their students at the banquet noting their accomplishments.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder from Lincolnview and Chris Etzler from Paulding filled in for educators that were not able to attend. Each school district winner receives a plaque and $100 Scholarship. Each county winner receives a plaque, $500 scholarship, and the opportunity to be recognized at the state “Best and Brightest” of the Class of 2026 Awards Luncheon held in Columbus in April.

Van Wert County Winners included: Rain Risley from Crestview Local Schools with Mr. Gregg Mosier as her most influential educator, Kendall Hoffman from Lincolnview Local Schools with Ms. Valerie Parsell as her most influential teacher educator, and Katie Kramer from Van Wert City Schools with Ms. Krista Bauer as her most influential educator. Katie Kramer was selected as Van Wert County’s overall winner.



Paulding County Winners included: Hampton Rogge from Antwerp Local Schools and Mrs. Harla Long as his most influential educator, Trenton Manz from Paulding Exempted Village and Ms. Kristina Williams as his most influential educator, and Toree Sinn from Wayne Trace Local Schools and Mr. Jack Baumlee as her most influential educator. Toree Sinn was selected as Paulding County’s overall winner.



Western Buckeye ESC thanked the following organziations and businesses for their charitable donations that made this year’s event possible: John Paulding VFW Post, Central Insurance, Kiwanis of Paulding County, Danfoss Corporation, and Vantage Career Center.