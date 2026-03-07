VW’s Bollenbacher to wrestle at state

VW independent sports

Division II

NORWALK — Breese Bollenbacher will be Van Wert’s lone representative at the OHSAA Wrestling State Tournament. Wrestling in the 285 pound weight class, Bollenbacher won both of his matches on Friday to advance to Saturday’s semifinals, where he lost by pin (1:10) to Celina’s Cash Patrick. In the consolation semifinals, Bollebacher pinned Clear Fork’s Luke Remy in 1:28, then defeated Defiance’s Alex Hinojosa 4-1 to place third overall.

Briggs Wallace closed out his high school wrestling career by going 3-3 and finishing sixth at 157 pounds.

Division III

TROY — Crestview’s Luke Sawmiller finished his season with a sixth place finish at the Troy regional.