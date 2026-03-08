Booking signing event this Saturday

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society is inviting everyone to an “Open House at the Opera House and a Local Author Book Signing event” from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

Built in 1901, the Convoy Opera House, 111 S. Main St., served as asignificant source of entertainment for this small farming community at the turn of the century. Over the years the building has also served as a firehouse and the city hall.

The Convoy Opera House will host an open house and book signing event on Saturday. Van Wert independent file photo

Restoration of the building by the Village of Convoy Historical Society began in 2017. In March of 2021, the Convoy Opera House received national recognition by being named to the National Register of Historic Places.

Featured in the opera house on the second floor will be an author book signing event. Six published authors with a Convoy connection will each share their individual book writing journey. The featured authors include Stephanie Eding (fiction), Lucinda Hoffman (self-help, fiction, poems and short stories), Keith Langdon (poetry & inspirational), Jeremy Stemen (fiction), Tona King (children’s book), and Ric Grubaugh (grief journey – loss of spouse). Each author has their own distinctive writing style and genre. Individually signed copies of their books will be available to purchase.

Representatives from the Brumback Library will be on hand to help individuals obtain a library card. They will provide information on services provided at the Brumback Library in Convoy and Van Wert, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Parents of children birth to age five are encouraged to stop in and learn about this free program.

Convoy, Convoy Union, and Crestview yearbooks will be available in the museum at no charge. The event is free and the Opera House is handicap accessible, with a closed lift available.