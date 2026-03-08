Cloyd Franklin Miller

Cloyd Franklin Miller, 94, passed away at VanCrest Nursing Home of Van Wert on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

He was born on March 11, 1932, to Alonzo Miller and Effie Ashbaugh, who both preceded him in death. On January 14, 1955, Cloyd Miller and Dorothy (Miller) were united in marriage, and together cherished 70 years of marriage.

Cloyd was a member of the Middle Creek United Methodist Church. Cloyd retired after 30 years of driving semis, short and long hauls and was able to truly enjoy his retirement and his family for the next 39 years. He served as an Army Reserve for eight years and was a lifetime member of the VFW, Eagles, and the Elks. Cloyd also served as a Paulding County Sheriff Reserve in the 1970’s, where he was a member of the Sheriff’s horse posse.

Cloyd is survived by his wife, Dorothy Miller and his children, Michael (Jana) Miller, Debra (Elmer) Pohlman, and Douglas (Sherry) Miller. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Douglas Shane Miller, Chelsea (Nicholas) Rue, Ciara (Ronald Burnett) Miller, Whitney Bates, Allie (Joshua) Litmer, and Jordan (Katie) Miller. Cloyd is also survived by his great- grandchildren who he adored, Kaelynn and Coleson Miller, Harper and Tucker Rue, Isaac Miller and Lillian Burnett, Clairissa and Paislee Miller, and a new set of twin girls expected in May. His sister, Marilyn Fruchey also survives.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Sam (Reba) Miller, John (Rita) Miller, and sister Ruth (Theodore) Dasher, Bessie (Earl) Matthews. Cloyd’s brother Verl also preceded him in death, Verl was missing in World War II and later discovered and buried in Holland.

Cloyd was a man who truly loved his family and life. Cloyd was known to almost always be out and about with one of his many Grandchildren fishing, riding horses, or going on golf cart rides. Whether he was sharing a story, casting a line, or cheering on those around him, he always made everyone feel welcome and loved. Every fishing trip, water skiing, and camping weekend was an opportunity for bonding, teaching, and making cherished moments that will live in his family’s hearts forever. Cloyd had a genuine smile which was almost always found on his face and for always making the time for those he loved. Cloyd inspired us to always have each other’s backs and to always be there for one another. Cloyd leaves behind a family bonded by his example of kindness, fun, and devotion.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Middle Creek United Methodist Church of Grover Hill with David Prior officiating. Wednesday calling hours will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at the Middle Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Grover Hill.

