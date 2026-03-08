Esther Thatcher

Esther Thatcher, 88, of Walnut Creek, California and formerly of Van Wert, passed away Friday morning, March 6, 2026, at Turrin House in Pleasant Hill, California.

She was born on November 4, 1937, in Logan County the daughter of Rev. Clark B. and Sylvia M. (Jacobs) Price, who both preceded her in death. On April 1, 1956, she married Gerald D. Thatcher who preceded her in death on January 12, 2021.

Family survivors include her three daughters, Brenda K. (Richard) Drost of Tucson, Arizona, Barbara K. (Scott) Feiereisel of Walnut Creek, California, and Beverly (David) Tuttle of Bluffton, Ohio; a son, Jerry (Johanna) Thatcher of DeSoto, Texas; grandchildren, Joshua (Julie) Drost, Caleb Drost, Hadassah Leyva (Ricardo), Jarrod, (Taryn) Shappell, Jordan (Toni Gross) Shappell, Justin (Carrie Barnett) Feiereisel, Shana Velazquez, Taylor Feiereisel, Brady Feiereisel, Spencer Tuttle, Abby Tuttle, Aaron (Braeden) Thatcher, Ethan Thatcher, Andrew Thatcher, and Hannah Thatcher, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Esther was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred V. Jones, Betty J. Patrick, Miriam Welsh and one brother, Philip B. Price.

She was a 1955 graduate of Van Wert High School. Esther was a charter member of Calvary Evangelical Church and taught at the church nursery school.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Calvary Evangelical Church with visitiation starting at 9 a.m. Interment will take place at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.