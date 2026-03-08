Girls hoops state tournament pairings

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The 51st annual Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball state tournament tips off Thursday at three sites in southwest Ohio – the University of Dayton Arena, the Nutter Center at Wright State University and Vandalia Butler High School. All seven state championship games will be played at UD Arena.

Putnam County has two teams vying for state titles in their respective divisions: Ottawa-Glandorf in Division V and Ottoville in Division VII.

2026 OHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships (All games covered by Spectrum and OHSAA Radio Network, home team listed first).

Division I

Semifinal #1: Wadsworth (24-2) vs. Cincinnati Princeton (22-4), Thursday, March 12 at UD Arena at 6 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Pickerington Central (22-3) vs. Kettering Fairmont (26-0), Thursday, March 12 at UD Arena at 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 14 at UD Arena at 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Semifinal #1: Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-4) vs. Olmsted Falls (22-4), Friday, March 13 at Vandalia Butler at 6 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Sunbury Big Walnut (23-4) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (25-0), Friday, March 13 at Vandalia Butler at 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 14 at UD Arena at 5:15 p.m.

Division III

Semifinal #1: Dayton Chaminade Julienne (22-4) vs. Copley (21-5), Thursday, March 12 at Nutter Center at 11 a.m.

Semifinal #2: Chillicothe Unioto (25-2) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (21-5), Thursday, March 12 at Nutter Center at 1 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 13 at UD Arena at 3:45 p.m.

Division IV

Semifinal #1: Cincinnati Purcell Marian (22-6) vs. Shaker Heights Laurel (20-4), Thursday, March 12 at UD Arena at noon

Semifinal #2: Circleville (23-4) vs. Bellevue (28-0), Thursday, March 12 at UD Arena at 2 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 13 at UD Arena at 12:30 p.m.

Division V

Semifinal #1: Ottawa-Glandorf (27-0) vs. Proctorville Fairland (23-4), Friday, March 13 at Nutter Center at 5 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Creston Norwayne (24-2) vs. Portsmouth (22-4), Friday, March 13 at Nutter Center at 7 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 14 at UD Arena at 2 p.m.

Division VI

Semifinal #1: St. Henry (25-1) vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (22-3), Thursday, March 12 at Nutter Center at 5 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Castalia Margaretta (26-1) vs. Canton Central Catholic (22-5), Thursday, March 12 at Nutter Center at 7 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 13 at UD Arena at 7 p.m.

Division VII

Semifinal #1: Ottoville (25-4) vs. Strasburg-Franklin (23-5), Friday, March 13 at Nutter Center at 11 a.m.

Semifinal #2: Attica Seneca East (18-7) vs. Russia (24-3), Friday, March 13 at Nutter Center at 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 14 at UD Arena at 10:45 a.m.