On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s regional boys basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live from the Stroh Center at Bowling Green State University.

Wednesday, March 11

WERT – Division IV regional semfinals: Van Wert vs. Jonathan Alder, 5:40 p.m. pregame, 6 p.m. tipoff

Thursday, March 12

WKSD – Division VI regional semifinals: Crestview vs. Lincolnview, 7:30 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. tipoff

Saturday, March 14

WERT – If Van Wert wins Wednesday, Division IV regional finals, Van Wert vs. Bath/Perkins winner, 3 p.m.

WKSD – Crestview/Lincolnview winner vs. Seneca East/Col. Crawford winner, 6 p.m.