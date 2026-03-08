On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s regional boys basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live from the Stroh Center at Bowling Green State University.
Wednesday, March 11
WERT – Division IV regional semfinals: Van Wert vs. Jonathan Alder, 5:40 p.m. pregame, 6 p.m. tipoff
Thursday, March 12
WKSD – Division VI regional semifinals: Crestview vs. Lincolnview, 7:30 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. tipoff
Saturday, March 14
WERT – If Van Wert wins Wednesday, Division IV regional finals, Van Wert vs. Bath/Perkins winner, 3 p.m.
WKSD – Crestview/Lincolnview winner vs. Seneca East/Col. Crawford winner, 6 p.m.
