JobQuest Expo planned in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

Job seekers in the region are invited to attend the public portion of the 2026 JobQuest Expo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Jr. Fair Building, 1055 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.

Hosted by Van Wert Works and OhioMeansJobs of Van Wert County, the JobQuest Expo brings together employers who are actively hiring across a range of industries, along with community organizations offering education, training, and workforce support services.

During the public session, attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with local employers, learn about a wide variety of job openings, apply for jobs on-site using a mini computer lab, interview with a handful employers during the event, and connect with helpful services in the Community Resource Networking Area.

Mindy Eales, Workforce Development Supervisor of OhioMeansJobs of Van Wert County, emphasized the accessibility of the event.

“The public portion of JobQuest Expo is designed to remove common barriers for jobseekers,” Eales says. “By offering opportunities to apply for jobs on-site and speak directly with employers and support organizations, we are helping people take immediate steps toward employment.”

“JobQuest Expo is about opening people’s eyes to the breadth of career opportunities available right here in our region,” said Lauren Buchanan, Workforce Development Manager with Van Wert Works. “Employers around Van Wert County are using cutting-edge technology to produce products with a global reach, and this event gives individuals of all ages the chance to explore those careers, ask questions, and see where their skills could fit—whether they’re just starting out or considering a new direction.”

The event will also include a student-focused career exploration session earlier in the morning; however, the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. time frame is open to the public and free to attend. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and come prepared to speak with employers. Follow Van Wert Works on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for tips and insight to best prepare for the JobQuest Expo.