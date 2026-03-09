Pump prices around Ohio zoom up

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 66.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. More price increases are expected in the coming days. Prices in Ohio are 59.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 65.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 85.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.599 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.19 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.15 per gallon, a difference of $1.96 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 51.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45/g today. The national average is up 54.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“In just a week, consumers have seen gasoline prices surge at one of the fastest rates in years after oil prices spiked following U.S. strikes on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With additional attacks across the Middle East over the weekend pushing oil above $100 per barrel for the first time in years, fuel markets are now rapidly recalibrating to the risk of prolonged disruption to global supply flows. As a result, gasoline prices in many states could climb another 20 to 50 cents per gallon this week, with price-cycling markets potentially seeing increases as early as today. Diesel may rise even more sharply, with increases of 35 to 75 cents per gallon possible as global distillate markets react. While the situation remains highly fluid, consumers are already beginning to feel the impact as energy markets adjust to this sudden escalation.”



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

March 9, 2025: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

March 9, 2024: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

March 9, 2023: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

March 9, 2022: $4.09/g (U.S. Average: $4.32/g)

March 9, 2021: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)