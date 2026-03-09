Quarter Auction to be held in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Plans are underway for the 2026 Rockford Lions Quarter Auction, scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at the Rockford Community Building, 420 Holly Lane. The doors wil open at 12 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.

Paddles will be available at the door for $5 each, and all‑In paddles will be offered for $35. A light lunch will also be available for purchase.

The first Lions Club Quarter Auction, led by project chair LeeAnn Frank, was held in 2019 and has since grown into a popular community tradition.

Proceeds from Rockford Lions Club projects fund scholarships and help fulfill community needs and requests throughout the year.

The Rockford Lions Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Rockford Village Offices on E. Columbia St. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10.