Real estate transfers 3/2-3/6/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between March 2-6, 2026.

KWS Rentals LLC to Tyler J. Frantom – Van Wert inlots, lot 2296.

Estate of Norris J. Sawmiller, estate of Norris Jay Sawmiller to Norma J. Sawmiller – a portion of Section 18 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 18 in Jennings Township.

Steven W. Drake, Catherine A. Drake to Steven W. Drake, Catherine A. Drake – Convoy inlots, lot 430; lot 431.

Julie J. Cook to Nick R. Daeger, Marissa N. Daeger – Van Wert inlots, lot 4334.

Dennis B. Van Eman, Kathy A. Van Eman, Dennis Van Eman to Amy Neidemire, Brian Van Eman – a portion of Section 25 in Tully Township.

Clark W. William, Deborah K. Williaman to Carrie Pauquette, Corrie Frey – Van Wert inlots, lot 3386.

Jenna L. Strayer to Matthew Goeglein, Mariana Goeglein – a portion of Section 31 in Pleasant Township.

Douglas E. Miller Irrevocable Trust, Douglas E. Miller Irrevocable Trust TR, Janet K. Miller Irrevocable Trust, Janet K. Miller Irrevocable Trust TR, Shannon A. Heindel TR to Kyle T. Stechschulte, Ashley Stechschulte – Van Wert inlots, lot 3127; lot 3128.

Edwin L. Karhoff, Cindy J. Karhoff to Karhoff Family Irrevocable Trust, Karhoff Family Irrevocable Trust TR, Nicole Boroff TR – a portion of Section 36 in Pleasant Township.

Kyle Stechschulte, Ashley Stechschulte to Wendy Danivia Herrejon Sanchez, Maria Cristal Gaytan Sanchez – Van Wert inlots, lot 4233.

Creative Cabin Co. LLC to Nicholas Weir – a portion of Section 27 in Union Township.

Van Wert County Foundation, The Van Wert County Foundation to Kirsten Forwerck, Jacob Forwerck – Van Wert inlots, lot 2521; lot 2522.

Estate of Richard L. Atwood to Reha Romaine Atwood, Reha R. Atwood – Van Wert inlots, lot 3505.

Robert G. Wolters Jr., Donna L. Wolters to Corey R. Wolters, Pierce R. Wolters – a portion of Section 30 in Ridge Township.

S&L Property Management LLC to Kingdom Assets LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 4; lot 90.

Bridgecreek Stables LTD to Adam Custer, Elizabeth M. Custer – a portion of Section 8 in Pleasant Township.

Annette M. Schoenle to Annette M. Schoenle Irrevocable Trust, Annette M. Schoenle Irrevocable Trust TR, Laura Rose Schoenle TR – a portion of Section 3 in Harrison Township.

Ricky L. Beair, Rick L. Beair, Lori A. Beair to Beair Preservation Trust, Beair Preservation Trust TR, Devin M. Beair TR – a portion of Section 15 in Pleasant Township.

Donn B. English, Tawnya L. English to English Principal Protection Trust, English Prinicipal Protection Trust TR, Katelyn R. Lee TR – a portion of Section 21 in Ridge Township.

Andi Lynn Paxson to Thaison E. Leaser, Danae N. Leaser – a portion of Section 27 in Ridge Township.

Jeffery L. Ostendorf to Thaison E. Leaser, Danae N. Leaser – a portion of Section 27 in Ridge Township.

Amy A. Gunter, Jeffrey A. Gunter, Amy M. Axe, Amy M. Gunter to Amy A. Gunter, Jeffery A. Gunter – Van Wert inlots, lot 3109.