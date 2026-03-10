Chamber presents Craft Beer Festival

Tickets are still available for the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Van Wert on Tap Craft Beer Festival at the Junior Fair building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds from 6-9 p.m. Saturday April 18. Those attending will be able to enjoy unlimited tastings of selected wine and craft beer from some of the best breweries in the region.

Premier Sponsor of the event is First Federal Van Wert. Also sponsoring are Central Insurance, Tekniplex, Tenneco, Inc, Laudick’s Jewelry, Danfoss, and Bridgemill Private Wealth.

Returning breweries include Moeller Brew Barn, Buffalo Rock Brewing Co., Brewing Green, Second Crossing Brew Co., Findlay Brewing Co., Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider, False Chord Brewery, 4KD Crick Brewery, and Brewing Green. New breweries this year include Juniper Brewing Co., Oncore Brewing, and Old Route 69 Brewery. Smashdogz, Drop Zone Pizza and Fat Pig BBQ will be on site to offer food for purchase.

General admission tickets (unlimited tastings, commemorative cup and entry at 6 p.m.) are $30 per person and VIP tickets (unlimited tastings, commemorative cup, and entry to the 5-6 p.m. VIP hour) are $50 per person, Click here to get your tickets.

The Chamber thanked Premier Sponsor First Federal Savings and Loan as well as Tenneco, Inc., Sister’s Embroidery, Bridgemill Private Wealth, Laudick’s Jewelry and Tekniplex for their support of the event.

For questions about sponsorship or ticketing, contact Mark Verville at the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce at 419.238.4390 or email mark@vanwertchamber.com.