Crestview FFA sets new record

Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview FFA recently concluded another highly successful strawberry fundraiser, continuing a tradition that has become a favorite within the community. This year, the Crestview FFA chapter sold more than 850 flats of strawberries, making it the second-highest total in chapter history.

The strawberries are sourced through the Florida Farm Bureau, ensuring fresh, high-quality fruit that supporters look forward to each year. Members were especially pleased with the improved quality of the strawberries this season, which led to positive feedback from customers and strong repeat sales throughout the fundraiser.

The annual strawberry sale serves as one of the chapter’s largest fundraisers, helping support leadership development activities, competitions, state convention travel, and other educational opportunities for members. The success of this year’s sale reflects the hard work and dedication of FFA members who spent weeks promoting, organizing, and delivering orders to the community.

Dalton Boroff helps unload strawberries for Crestview FFA. Photo submitted

Several members achieved impressive individual sales totals, including Emily Lichtle, who set a new personal and chapter record by selling 150 flats. This accomplishment broke her previous record of 134 flats sold last year, demonstrating her continued commitment and strong work ethic.

Crestview FFA is excited to see where this year’s total places them in the state rankings, which will be announced at the State FFA Convention. Crestview FFA has been first in the state for the past three years hoping this year would make it four.

The Crestview FFA thanked Dalton Boroff for helping unload strawberries from the truck to make it an easier process. The chapter is grateful for the ongoing support from the community and looks forward to building on this momentum in the years to come.