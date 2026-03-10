Public hearing scheduled by city

Submitted information

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Van Wert will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in Council Chambers, 515 E. Main St. regarding a proposed amendment to the zoning map of the City of Van Wert. The amendment is tied to the data center (see story here).

The application seeks to zone certain territory petitioned to be annexed to the City of Van Wert to “I-2 General Industrial” District, together with any conditions voluntarily offered by the property owner. The property is generally located east of U.S. 127, east and south of U.S. 224, north of U.S. 30 and west of Mendon Road, and consists of a total of 773.565 acres and 128.133 acres.

Interested persons may appear and be heard at the hearing.