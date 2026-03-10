Sandra M. Palombi

Sandra M. Palombi, 88, of Van Wert passed away Friday night, March 6, 2026, at Homestead at Towne Center of Van Wert.

She was born on August 9, 1937, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Antimo Ciccone and Antoinette (Valentino) Ciccone, who both preceded her in death. On April 4, 1959, she married George Angelo Palombi who preceded her in death on June 8, 2018. She was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.

Sandra Palombi

Sandra is survived by two children, Sandra (Chuck) Thompson of Champaign, Illinois and George M. Palombi of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Celeste Thompson, David Thompson, Daniel (Melanie) Palombi, Gregory Palombi and Jared Palombi; two great-grandchildren, Everett and Loie Mae, and a sister Shirley D’Urso of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Sandra did her nurse’s training at Sharon General Hospital. She served as a registered nurse for over 50 years at Sharon General Hospital, then over 30 years at the Van Wert County Hospital. She was a mentor to many young nurses during her time and Van Wert County Hospital. She was a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Sandra was a devoted mother and grandmother, loved to bake and enjoyed on-line sales.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church of Van Wert with Father Christopher Bohnsack officiating. There will be visitation at Cowan & Son Fuernal Home and Cremation Services from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 16. Interment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church of Van Wert.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.