Tale of the Tape: Lancers vs. Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Lincolnview and Crestview are hardly strangers and it’s not the first time the two teams have met in the tournament. Remember March, 2016, when they played in the Division IV district championship game at the Elida Fieldhouse, with the Lancers winning a 52-51 thriller over the Knights?

However, the two teams have never met at the regional level but that will change Thursday night, when they square off in the Division VI regional semifinals at Bowling Green State University. The matchup means the Northwest Conference is guaranteed to have a team playing for a spot in next week’s state tournament. The winner of Thursday’s game will play the winner of the first game between Seneca East and Col. Crawford (6 p.m. tipoff) in the regional finals at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Max Hammons leads Linconlview in scoring with 17.6 points per game. Hanna Young photo

Lincolnview (21-4), the No. 1 seed at the Defiance district, has recorded tournament wins over Hicksville (58-29), Tinora (59-45), and Gibsonburg (52-40). The game against the Golden Bears was nip and tuck early and midway through the fourth quarter, but in the end, a 20-7 scoring advantage in the final period was the difference. Max Hammons led the Lancers with 17 points.

Crestview (15-9), the No. 2 seed at the Defiance district, defeated Ayersville 54-47 in the semifinals, then rallied from 13-down late in the third quarter to beat Spencerville 64-62 in double overtime in last Friday’s district championship game. Will Sheets scored 31 points in the win and the Knights received a boost from Braxton Leeth, who came in off the bench to play solid defense after missing the first 23 games with an injury.

The Lancers and Knights met late in the regular season with the NWC championship on the line. The scenarios included an outright conference championship with a Lincolnview win and a possible co-championship if the Knights won the game, then defeated Lima Central Catholic the following Friday. Lincolnview rallied from a 29-22 halftime deficit and won the game 57-44 and clinched the outright NWC championship. Thursday night’s game is even higher stakes, with the winner moving on to the “Elite Eight.”

Last year, the Lancers finished 5-18 on the season, which makes this season’s accomplishments very remarkable. This season, Crestview got off to a 2-5 start, then went 11-1 in the next 12 games.

While Thursday night’s game time is listed as 8 p.m., it will likely be closer to 8:30 p.m. when they actually tip off, due to a split session and everything that goes with that at the Stroh Center. Fans attending the game should give themselves extra time, as traffic and parking at BGSU can be challenging for the second game. For those unable to attend, the game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.

Here is a breakdown of the two teams:

Lincolnview Lancers

Record: 21-4 (7-1 NWC)

Regular season wins: Wayne Trace, Upper Scioto Valley, Continental, Lima Central Catholic, Ottoville, Fort Jennings, Kalida, Fort Recovery, Spencerville, Miller City, Columbus Grove, Antwerp, Bluffton, Parkway, Delphos Jefferson, Paulding, Crestview.

Regular season losses: Ada, Van Wert, Allen East, Delphos St. John’s, Arlington.

Tournament wins: 38-29 Hicksville, 59-45 Tinora 59-45, 52-40 Gibsonburg.

Current winning streak: three games

Average points per game: 63

Hayden Perrott (0) averages 16 points per game for Crestview. Wyatt Richardson photo

Opponents points per game: 51

Leading scorers

Max Hammons 5-9 junior guard 17.6 ppg

Gavin Evans 6-0 senior forward 11.2 ppg

Marshall Hammons 6-2 freshman guard 11.1 ppg

Chayse Overholt 5-11 senior guard 9.3 ppg

Zander Coil 5-10 junior guard 5.8 ppg (off bench)

Crestview Knights

Record: 15-9 (3-4 NWC)

Regular season wins: Parkway, Fort Jennings, Kalida, Ottoville, Paulding, Antwerp, Bluffon, Allen East, Fort Recovery, Delphos Jefferson, Celina, Hicksville, Coldwater.

Regular season losses: Van Wert, Shawnee, Spencerville, Wayne Trace, Columbus Grove, Arlington, Lincolnview, Delphos St. John’s, Lima Central Catholic.

Tourament wins: 54-47 Hicksville, 64-62 Spencerville (2OT).

Current winning streak: two games

Average points per game: 56

Opponents points per game: 53

Leading scorers

Hayden Perrott 16 ppg

Will Sheets 13.6 ppg

Owen Heckler 8.4 ppg

Cash Hammons 6.8 ppg (off bench)

Liam Putman 6.0 ppg