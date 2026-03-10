VWES students experience live theater

By Quincy Thompson

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center welcomed the entire student body of Van Wert Elementary School for a special schooltime matinee performance of Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical on Wednesday, March 4. This performance was made possible in part by funding from the Ohio Arts Council and Sponsored by Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry.

The performance served as the kickoff event for Van Wert LIVE’s brand-new Encore: Arts Education program, an initiative designed to bring more arts and performance experiences to students across the community. Through Encore: Arts Education, Van Wert LIVE plans to expand opportunities for young audiences to engage with live theatre, music, STEM, and other creative programming designed to inspire imagination and learning.

Hundreds of students filled the theatre for the daytime performance, giving many young audience members their first opportunity to experience a live musical in a professional performing arts venue.

Students at Van Wert Elementary School were recently entertained by the Cat Kid Comic Club. Photo submitted

“I heard so many wonderful things about not only the show, but the hospitality from the staff who were there as well,” Van Wert Elementary Principal Justin Krogman said.”Many of our students will never get to experience a musical or any type of event at the Performing Arts Center beyond school performances. I truly hope we can coordinate more in the future, as our staff and students enjoyed the experience and we appreciate your willingness to invite us to such an awesome musical.”

Van Wert Live plans to continue growing the Encore: Arts Education program, expanding partnerships with schools, community supporters, and sponsors to ensure more students in the region have access to meaningful live arts experiences. Community investment will play an important role in the future of the program as Van Wert LIVE works to expand the program and create additional opportunities for students to experience the performing arts in new and engaging ways.

A local sponsor contributed toward making Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical happen. “Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry has always enjoyed giving back to the community,” Dr. Jessica Jeffery-Mohr. “The show was amazing and it was so wonderful to hear the laughter and excitement that the kids had when watching the show! It is important to invest in Van Wert’s most important asset for the future, the kids.”

Cat Kid Comic Club was made possible in part by an investment of public funds from the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.