Author and Book Bazaar planned for 2027

The Van Wert County Fairgrounds and Agricultural Society, in partnership with the Brumback Library, have announced a new event coming next year. in partnership with the Brumback Library.

Mark your calendars for April 24, 2027, for the Once Upon a Market Indie Author & Book Bazaar, to be held in the Jr. Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The brand-new event will bring together families, book lovers, and authors for a unique literary marketplace experience. Attendees can explore a variety of independent authors, book-themed vendors, and literary-inspired goods — all in a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere designed to celebrate storytelling and creativity.

Vendor applications are now being accepted. Authors, book-themed creators, and literary vendors interested in participating can visit vanwertcountyfair.com for more information and to apply. Additional details regarding event activities, featured authors, and attendance information will be announced soon.