Charges refiled against Van Wert man

VW independent staff

Felony charges have been refiled against a Van Wert man suspected of causing the death of a man in late 2024.

Joshua D. Sargent, 44, was served with a Van Wert County Common Pleas Court warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony.

Joshua Sargent

He pleaded not guilty during arraignment on Tuesday and was released on a surety bond. He’s due back in court April 1.

The charges are tied to the early October, 2024 death of KC Kerns, 43, of Van Wert. His body was found in the wooded lot of the old reservoir at the corner of Blaine St. and Anderson Ave. The indictment alleges Sargent supplied drugs that resulted in the death of Kerns.

Sargent was originally charged in early May, 2025. He pleaded not guilty and according to Van Wert County Prosecutor Dillon Staas, the case was later dismissed due to the availability of a witness. Staas said the witness is now available, which led his office to refile the charges.