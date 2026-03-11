Elwer is a finalist for Ohio Mr. Basketball

COLUMBUS — Delphos St. John’s guard Cameron Elwer is one of seven finalists for the 2026 Ohio Mr. Basketball award. Elwer was the runner-up for last year’s award. The list of finalists was announced Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association.

Voting is currently underway for the 231 registered OPSMA members and will end at noon on Monday, March 16. The winner will be announced next Thursday, March 19.

The voting process for OPSMA members is the same as that used to determine the Heisman Trophy winner in college football. First place votes get three points, second-place votes get two points and third-place votes get one point.

Ohio’s Mr. Basketball was selected by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. Since 2017 it has been presented by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association.

The finalists are listed in alphabetical order below with brief biographies as received from OPSMA districts.

Trey Drexler, Brunswick, 6-0, sr.

A two-time Mr. Basketball finalist who averaged a school-record 26.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting .497 from the floor, .451 from 3-point range and .850 at the foul line this season. The Blue Devils (20-3 heading into Saturday) set a school record for victories in a regular season and captured a consecutive league championship for the first time, making Drexler the unanimous repeat choice as player of the year in one of the toughest public-school leagues in Ohio. The IU Indy recruit’s season ended with a broken wrist sustained in a fall against Euclid on Feb. 17, placing him second in Medina County history with 1,754 points in 91 career games. Among his top scoring efforts were 31 and 37 points against traditional D-I power Mentor and 30 apiece against Akron Archbishop Hoban and defending D-IV state runner-up Glenville.

Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, 6-2, sr.

Last year’s Mr. Basketball runner-up is an NCAA Division I Furman University commit. During the regular season, Elwer averaged 29.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and two steals per game for the undefeated Blue Jays (25-0) from the Midwest Athletic Conference. Also the class salutatorian with a 4.1 grade-point average. Elwer shot 64 percent from the field, including 59 percent from the three-point line, and shot free throws at a 93-percent clip. A four-time District 8 Player of the Year, Elwer is also a four-time All-MAC first team selection, including as the unanimous MAC POY for the past three seasons while leading the Jays to three straight league titles. Entering the regional tournament, Elwer had 2,664 career points, which is seventh all-time in OHSAA history. He recently passed LeBron James on the Ohio scoring list and was 18 points shy of passing Geno Ford (2,681) for sixth all-time. Already the program’s all-time points leader, Elwer recently became the Jays’ career assist record holder as well. St. John’s is 87-14 in Elwer’s 101 career games entering the regional tournament.

Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights, 6-2, sr.

The state’s reigning Mr. Basketball has been even better this season, averaging 30.1 points with 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 steals. Johnson has done it with a younger team that returned no other starters and played a tougher schedule that included a trip to the City of Palms Classic in Florida during December. The Bulldogs (15-6) also played some of Cleveland’s top teams, drawing praise from coaches such as defending Division V state champion Lutheran East coach Sam Liggins. “That guy still finds a way to get his shots off and keep his poise,” Liggins said. “For a kid like that, he gets pressured that way and face-guarded that way and never complains and continues to play the game all the way through and make plays for his teammates, he’s a special kid.” Johnson has been an All-Ohio first-team selection since his freshman season, including twice in Division I. Johnson is headed to South Carolina after initially committing as a sophomore to Ohio State.

Gator Nichols, Maysville, 6-0, sr.

Two-time East District Player of the Year and reigning D-IV Ohio Player of the Year. Averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the defending state champions. Shooting 45% FG, 68 3s (40%), 77%FT (117-152). All-time scoring leader in Maysville history (1,858 points heading into the regional tournament). Through 99 career games he has 326 assists, 319 rebounds and 161 steals (three straight seasons of 50 or more).

Trey Sagester, Tri-Village, 6-3, sr.

Two-time Division VI Southwest District and Western Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the reigning OPSMA D-VI Ohio Player of the year is averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.7 steals for the undefeated Patriots. Back-to-back District 9 POY and North/South All Star Game rep is the school’s all-time leading scorer (recently surpassed 2,000 points). Has 92 career wins. On pace to play in the top five most games in OHSAA history, to be a top 20 three-point maker in OHSAA history and a top 25 scorer in OHSAA history.

Jason Singleton, Columbus Academy, 6-4, sr.

The Central District and two-time District 10 player of the year, Singleton is the Central District’s nominee for Mr. Basketball. After leading Academy to a state runner-up in 2025 when he made third-team All-Ohio, the guard is averaging 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.0 block while shooting 51 percent from the field (31 from 3-point range with 40 made) for a top-seeded 21-4 district championship team riding a 17-game win streak. A four-year starter with over 1,300 career points, Singleton has helped the Vikings to a 92-13 record during that span. After entertaining offers from many Power Five programs (including Ohio State, where his father Jason Sr. was a standout from 1995-99 on the Buckeyes’ last final four team), Singleton signed with Harvard.

Josh Tyson, Lakota West, 6-3, jr.

Southwest District and Greater Miami Conference Player of the Year averages 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Super quick guard who led team to 21-1 regular season with only loss to national prep power La Lumiere, 72-71 in OT, at Flyin’ To The Hoop when he scored 28 points. Has led team to regionals. A 4-star recruit being courted by numerous Power 5 schools.

Past Ohio Mr. Basketball Ohio winners

2025 – Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights

2024 – Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf

2023 – Devin Royal, Pickerington Central

2022 – Gabe Cupps, Centerville

2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia

2018 – Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington

2017 – Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

2016 – Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior

2015 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2014 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2013 – Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

2012 – Justin Fritts, Mentor

2011 – Trey Burke, Columbus Northland

2010 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2009 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2008 – William Buford, Toledo Libbey

2007 – Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky

2006 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2005 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2004 – Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee

2003 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2002 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2001 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2000 – (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South

1999 – Emmanuel Smith, Euclid

1998 – William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights

1997 – Kenny Gregory, Independence

1996 – Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic

1995 – Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights

1994 – Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic

1993 – Geno Ford, Cambridge

1992 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1991 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1990 – Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty

1989 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

1988 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber