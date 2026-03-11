Janice Geisler Bollenbacher

Janice Geisler Bollenbacher passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at Divine Nursing and Rehabilitation at Shane Hill in Rockford.

Janice was born on August 5, 1937, the daughter of the Lois (Myers) and Carroll Geisler, who both preceded her in death.

Janice Bollenbacher

She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Geisler Peters of Springfield, Missouri; her first husband, Ray Kauffman, whom she married in 1959; her second husband, John Bollenbacher, whom she married in 1988; and her step-son, Ted Bollenbacher.

Jan is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; step-daughter Karen Bollenbacher Casey of Columbus; step-daughter-in-law Sandee Bollenbacher of Rockford; step-grandchildren Adam (Julie) Bollenbacher of Coldwater, and Aaron (Whitney) Bollenbacher of Rockford; and step-great-grandchildren Abigail, Jacob, Cameron, and Frankie Bollenbacher.

Jan graduated from Willshire High School in 1955 and attended Wilmington College for two years. Following college, she was employed at Lincoln Life Insurance in Fort Wayne until 1974, when she joined the Bank of Geneva, where she worked until her retirement in 1998.

Jan was a member of St. Paul’s Country Church of Rockford, becoming a member in 1988 when the congregation was known as St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, and spending time with family and friends, and especially enjoyed playing cards with Adam and Aaron when they were growing up.

Calling hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, followed by the service at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul’s Country Church of Rockford, 1538 Oregon Road, Rockford with Pastor Mike Husted officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Ray Cemetery in Monroe, Indiana, immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Paul’s Country Church or EverHeart Hospice in Coldwater. The family would like to thank the staff at Divine Nursing and Rehabilitation and the hospice staff at EverHeart Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Jan.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ketchamripley.com.

Services have been entrusted to Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford.