Kathy Lynn Jenkins, 75, of Van Wert passed away Tuesday morning, March 10, 2026, at VanCrest of Delphos.

She was born on September 2, 1950, in Van Wert, the daughter of George Edward Sowers and Francile Gertrude (Strunkenburg) Baumgartner, who both preceded her in death. On August 22, 1969, she married William Lee Jenkins who survives.

Kathy Jenkins

Kathy is also survived by one son, Bill (Keri) Jenkins of Van Wert; two daughters, Michele (Brian) Altenburger of Delphos, and Lori (Scott) Foster of Scott; stepdaughter Hope O’Brien of Van Wert; eight grandchildren, Chelsea (Dale) Moulton and Megan Foster, Brianna, Avery and Brooke Altenburger, Kaleb (Lindsey) Jenkins, Sidney (Cole) Schmersal and Madeline Jenkins; five step–grandchildren, Jessica Wannemacher, Amber (Kyle) Haskins, Jacob (Ally) McElroy, Austin (Brit) O’Brien, and Kortni Stemm; seven great-grandchildren, Dixie and Axel Moulton, Ellie and Dawson Jenkins, Avery and Remington Thatcher, and Kya Schmersal due any day; 12 step-great grandchildren, Ryleigh Sharrits, Kacie Wannemacher, Kallie and Greyson Haskins, Aiden, Wyatt, Lakynn, Bryor and Lextyn McElroy, Jaydon, Adelyn and Trinity O’Brien, and one step-great great grandchild, Maura Harrod.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Greg A.Sowers; one sister, Vicky K. Stegaman, and one step-daughter, Peggy (Ron) Menke.

Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Crestview High School and loved reading especially Amish Books. She worked at the former Friend’s Office Supply store as a cashier and enjoyed spending time with friends, family and especially her grandkids.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

