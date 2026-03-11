More than a dozen defendants appear in local court

VW independent staff

14 criminal defendants appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between March 5-11. Five the defendants are charged with domestic violence and/or strangulation, while four others are facing drug charges. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Plea changes

David Lowe, 55, of Sturgis, Michigan, changed his plea to guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition, all third degree felonies. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 2:30 p.m. April 28.

Crystal Robison, 38, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty go an amended indictment of strangulation, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. April 22.

Shane Neuman, 42, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to an amended indictment of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of probation, 30 days in jail at a later date, was ordered to have no contact with the victims, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Daniel Craig, 44, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of an amended indictment of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 22.

Arraignments

Cainan Burnett, 28, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both second degree felonies. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 1.

Joshua Sargent, 44, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony. He was released on a surety bond; and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. April 8.

Joseph Klett, 49, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. April 1.

Johnny Nunemaker, 38, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, a fifth degree felony, and assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 1.

Haley Bloom, 31, of Cloverdale, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. April 1.

Cordero Canales, 37, of Fostoria, pleaded not guilty to strangulation, a fourth degree felony; assault, a first degree misdemeanor, and criminal damaging or endangering, a second degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 1.

Bond/probation violations

Daniel Green, 50, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. Bond set at $25,000 cash or surety. A pre-trial conference will be set at a later date.

Kyle Coble, 40, of Elida, admitted to violating his probation by having contact with the victim. Judge Burchfield released him on a surety bond and canceled the no contact order per the request of the victim. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 22.

Time waivers

Dustin Lehmkuhle, 36, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 22.

Drew Ducheney, 30, of Ohio City, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 15.