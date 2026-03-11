NSCC hosting Mario Kart tournament

VW independent staff/submitted information

Northwest State Community College’s new new Esports Lab is opening at the Van Wert Campus and to celebrate, NSCC is holding an inaugural Mario Kart tournament from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the Van Wert Campus, 520 E. Sycamore St.

The event is free and open to all ages. Food and drinks will be provided, along with prizes and NSCC swag. In addition to being able to play in the tournament, attendees can try out the school’s new Esports gaming stations, explore the lab, and learn more about the growing world of competitive gaming and associated college programs.

“This new lab represents another way Northwest State is creating engaging learning opportunities while connecting with the community,” said Kyle Klinker, NSCC Esports coach. “Esports continues to grow across colleges and universities, and we’re excited to bring that experience to the Van Wert Campus.”

Community members, students, and gamers of all skill levels are encouraged to attend, compete, or simply stop by to check out the new space. You’ll also be able to see the school’s new Esports team mascot, the NSCC Van Wert Vortex.

Use the QR code to pre-register and reserve your spot.