YWCA’s annual geranium sale underway

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has begun taking orders for its annual geranium sale, with orders accepted through noon on April 24. These hardy, easy-to-care-for geraniums arrive just in time for Mother’s Day, making them a perfect gift while also adding vibrant pops of color to flower beds, patios, porches, and business storefronts.

The annual flower sale is a significant fundraiser that supports the YWCA’s work throughout the year, including Youth Development and Survivor Services programs.

The YWCA is once again selling geraniums in different colors. Photo submitted

A variety of products are available for purchase, including:

Individual 4-inch pots for $4 each

Bulk flats of 15 pots of the same color for $55

10-inch hanging baskets for $25

Geraniums are available in seven colors: red, lavender, fuchsia, pink, light salmon, tangerine, and white (white not available in hanging baskets). Porch delivery within Van Wert County is available for an additional $5.

Order pickup is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, in the parking lot across the street from the YWCA at 408 E. Main St. A limited selection of cash-and-carry items will be available beginning at 11 a.m. that day. Buyers are encouraged to place pre-sale orders to guarantee product availability and receive discounted pricing. Cash-and-carry prices will be $5 per pot and $27 per hanging basket.

Multiple payment options are available, including credit card, debit card, cash, check, and Venmo. Buyers are encouraged to place orders through the YWCA website at https://ywcavanwert.org/events. Paper order forms are also available in the YWCA lobby on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., may be printed from the website, or requested by email at julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and receives partial funding from The Van Wert County Foundation.