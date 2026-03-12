Alma D. (Pratt) Rhodes

Alma D. (Pratt) Rhodes, 94, of Grover Hill, died at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born March 4, 1932, in Putnam County to Leroy “Roy” and Elsie Fern (Brown) Pratt. On November 28, 1949, she married Roger Rhodes who preceded her in death on March 23, 2008.

She was a homemaker, raising eight children. Alma was also an ordained pastor.

Alma enjoyed reading, singing in the church choir, taking care of her house plants, puzzles and spending time on her swing. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

She was a member of the Mandale Church.

Alma is survived by seven of her children, Jenny Pruden of Van Wert, Manuel (Julia) Rhodes of Van Wert, Julia Wagoner of Middle Point, Rhonda (David) Topp of Grover Hill, Steven Rhodes of Charloe, Claire (Tom Norman) Smith of Scott and Benjamin Rhodes of Middle Point; 23 grandchildren; 36 great- grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Roger, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Rhodes; three sons-in-law, Dean Pruden, James Smith and Tom Wagoner; three grandchildren, Christina Boyd, Roger Topp and Deana Ladd; three great-grandchildren, Kylie Taylor, Kelli Miller and Lylah Smith; a step-grandchild, Christina Smith, and 14 siblings.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Brad Colley, officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Scott Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.