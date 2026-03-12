Lincolnview Elementary wins award

VW independent staff

Lincolnview Elementary School is one of 109 Ohio schools that have earned the Governor’s Science of Reading Champions Award for 2026.

The Governor’s Science of Reading Champions Awards recognize schools that stand out for their commitment to the Science of Reading and their work using this method to improve student engagement and literacy outcomes.

“We know that the Science of Reading is the best way to teach children how to read,” DeWine said. “When you see a teacher using the Science of Reading to the fullest in the classroom, it’s quite remarkable. For students, it’s fun, engaging, and effective. Reading is the key to everything – in school and throughout life.”

Lincolnview was the only area school to earn the award.