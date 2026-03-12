Mobley named Ohio Ms. Basketball

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Sunbury Big Walnut junior Sydney Mobley was announced as 2026 Ohio Ms. Basketball Thursday by a statewide media panel. She will lead her team into the Division II state tournament this weekend, taking on Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame in the semifinals Friday night.

Now in its 39th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association since 2017.

Mobley tallied 93 points from the statewide panel. Lyndhurst Brush junior Tatiana Mason was the runner-up with 59 points, while Kettering Fairmont senior Kayla Thornton was third with 37 points and Lewis Center Olentangy senior Whitney Stafford was fourth with 32 points. Other finalists included Ottawa-Glandorf senior Karsyn Erford, Copley senior Evelyn McKnight and Steubenville senior Nylah McShan.