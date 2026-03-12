Paul F. Koenig

Paul F. Koenig, 95, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the Cridersville Healthcare Center.

He was born December 17, 1930, in Wapakoneta, the son of the late William C. and Catherine (Frankenburg) Koenig. On August 3, 1955, he married Kathleen M. Steinke, and she survives.

Other survivors include six children, Michael (Cindy) Koenig of Conover, Ohio, Marcia (Denny) Maas of Wapakoneta, Mark ( Mary) Koenig of Copley, Marlene (Steve) Steinke of Anna, Marge (John) Greve of Delphos, and Matthew (Carol-dec) Koenig of Middle Point; 18 grandchildren; 38 great- grandchildren; a sister, Sister Dorothy Koenig, C.P.P.S. of Dayton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don-dec (Anna Marie) Steinke, Judy (Tony-dec) Yahl, Tommy (Jan) Steinke, and Rudy Steinke, Jr., numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings and spouses, Bill (Lucille) Koenig, Julian Koenig, Adrian (Marie) Koenig, Omar (Dee) Koenig, Sister Gemma Koenig, C.PP.S., infant Cyril Koenig, Bernard (Pat) Koenig, Virgil (Sharon) Koenig, Viola Koenig and infant Angela Koenig.

Paul was a welder and farmer who later retired as a pipefitter from BP Oil in Lima. He earned an associate degree in steam engineering from NBC in Lima and also worked as a welder at Unisteel in Wapakoneta. Paul proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.

He was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta, where he served at Mass for more than 60 years. Paul was also a member of the Holy Name Society, the Knights of Columbus Council #1272, and the Gasper del Bufalo 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.

An avid fisherman, Paul belonged to the Brands Lake Fishing Club. He enjoyed woodworking and camping, and as a gifted welder, he had the ability to fix almost anything. Above all, Paul cherished spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta, with Fr. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post. #8445. The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and from 9-9:45 a.m. Monday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Ohio 501, Wapakoneta.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

The family would lie to thank Paul’s caregivers who such loving care of him, Jeni, Sherry, Angie, Sandy, Brenda, and Beth.