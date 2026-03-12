Severe Weather Awareness week starts Sunday in Ohio

Spring severe weather includes tornadoes, which are not uncommon in Van Wert County. Phil Saunier photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has designated March 15-21 as Severe Weather Awareness Week and is encouraging all Ohioans to be prepared for spring and summer weather hazards, including thunderstorms, high winds, tornadoes, and floods.

“Severe Weather Awareness Week reminds us to be prepared and ready for weather events that can often happen without warning,” he said. “Taking time to review your family’s emergency plans annually can make all the difference when severe weather strikes.”

While severe weather isn’t strictly limited to tornadoes, it is important to remember that Van Wert County has had 41 tornadoes since 1950, with 36 of those occurring since 1990, earning the county the dubious distinction as the “Tornado Capital of Ohio.” Therefore, county residents are strongly encouraged to be fully prepared for severe weather, including tornadoes.

A statewide tornado drill will be held at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. Ohioans are encouraged to participate in the drill and practice their emergency sheltering plans. Ohio counties may use this time to sound and test their outdoor warning sirens and mass notification systems. Schools, households, and businesses should take time to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans.

“The statewide tornado drill is a great time for Ohioans to practice safe sheltering before a real severe weather event occurs,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick. “We encourage everyone to prepare ahead of severe weather – make a plan for safe sheltering and practice it.”

The daily themes of the OCSWA social media campaign for Severe Weather Awareness Week are below. Partners are encouraged to follow along and post in accordance with the schedule.