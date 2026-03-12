State grants coming to local fire depts

VW independent staff

Three local fire departments have awarded state grant funds to purchase necessary gear.

Convoy Fire & EMS has been awarded $14,884 and Scott Volunteer Fire Department is getting $14,750 from the Equipment Grant Program. In addition, Delphos Fire & Rescue has been awarded $14,920.

The funds will be used to purchase critical equipment such as protective turnout gear, rescue tools, and other life-saving items that support firefighter safety and emergency response capabilities. In all, 148 fire departments in 72 counties received such grants.

“Ohio fire departments, large and small, career and volunteer, show unwavering dedication to the communities they serve,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “These grants allow us to support that dedication by ensuring our firefighters have the tools, equipment, and training they need to perform their jobs safely and effectively.”