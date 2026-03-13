Bollenbacher at state…

Van Wert’s Breese Bollenbacher has River Valley’s Drew Goldberg (above) on the mat during Friday’s opening round of the state wrestling tournament, while below, Bollenbacher is locked up with Jackson’s Grant Kennedy. Unfortunately, Goldberg came back to pin Bollenbacher in 5:32 in the first round of their Division II 285 pound match, then Kennedy won 4-1 in the consolation round, ending Bollenbacher’s season at 27-10. Photos courtesy of Chad Hirschy