Essay winners…

The Optimist Club of Van Wert recently held its annual essay contest for the 2025-2026 school year, based on the topic: “How My Acts of Service Help Me Understand What My Community Means to Me.” Three local winners from Van Wert High School presented their winning essays and were honored at the Club meeting on March 12. Meah Johnson won first place and was awarded $300; Caroline Haggerty, second-place winner received $200, and third-place winner Savannah Johns was awarded $100. Johnson’s essay was advanced to the district level for further judging for a chance at college scholarships through Optimist International, the worldwide Optimist volunteer organization. The Optimist Club thanked Bitsi Clark, Kylee Moody, and Kate Kroeger for judging this year’s 46 essay entries from the local area schools. The Van Wert club, focused on youth, consists of area leaders and business representatives dedicated to improving the Van Wert community. Photo submitted