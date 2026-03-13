Leadership class conducting fundraiser

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PAULDING — The Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce 2026 Leadership in Action class is leading a community service project to help raise funds for a much-needed wheelchair-accessible van for the Paulding County Senior Center.

Leadership in Action encourages participants to identify a meaningful local need and work together on a project that creates lasting impact. This year’s class selected the Senior Center project because accessible transportation can be life-changing for residents who need mobility support and reliable access to care and community resources.

Partnering with the United Way of Paulding County, the class is working to help meet a $26,500 fundraising goal in response to growing transportation needs for local seniors. The additional van would help provide safe, dependable transportation for appointments, services, activities, and daily community connection.

Community members and businesses are invited to support the effort through general donations and sponsorships made through the United Way of Paulding County. Checks should be made payable to United Way of Paulding County with “PCSC Van” in the memo line and mailed to 101 E Perry St, Paulding, OH 45879. Donations are being accepted through April 15. United Way of Paulding County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Sponsorship opportunities include Bronze at $50, which includes social media recognition; Silver at $100, which includes acknowledgement in the newspaper article and social media; Gold at $250, which includes name recognition on a plaque at the Senior Center, acknowledgement in the newspaper article, and social media recognition, and Platinum at $500, which includes business name placement on the van, name recognition on a plaque at the Senior Center, acknowledgement in the newspaper article, and social media recognition. These sponsorship levels give local businesses and supporters several meaningful ways to help move the project forward while receiving recognition for their support.

You can donate online at https://unitedwayofpauldingcounty.harnessgiving.org/events/3613.