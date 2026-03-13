Meeting on possible conference switch

VW independent staff/submitted information

ROCKFORD — A special meeting discuss a possible change in athletic conferences is on tap this weekend in Rockford.

The Parkway Local Schools Board of Education will host the special meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the auditorium. The purpose of the meeting will be to have public discussion regarding athletic affiliation. Parkway is currently a member of the Midwest Athletic Conference but recently received an inquiry to gauge interest in possibly joining the Northwest Conference. The NWC has reached out before but Parkway declined those invitations.

No action will be taken at the meeting.