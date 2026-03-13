OIU ramps up St. Patrick’s Day enforcement

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — As St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kick off across the state, the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) is ramping up its presence at bars and liquor permit premises while the state prepares for one of its busiest drinking holidays. Through March 18, OIU agents will be active statewide, conducting compliance checks and active enforcement to ensure celebrations remain responsible, legal, and safe.

“St. Patrick’s Day and the days surrounding it are some of the busiest days of the year for our agents,” said OIU Executive Director Jamie Patton. “Because it is a major drinking holiday, we see a higher turnout at bars and liquor stores across the state. We want to ensure that those visiting these establishments are doing so legally and not threatening the safety of others.”

Agents will ensure permit holders are not selling or furnishing alcohol to underage individuals, an offense that can result in criminal charges and administrative citations. In addition, agents will actively look for criminal behavior, including illegal firearms and drug activity, that may occur on or around permit premises.

During the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, which spanned from Friday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 18, OIU enforcement efforts resulted in:

six firearms confiscated at liquor permit premises

24 arrests for underage alcohol offenses

20 administrative citations against liquor permit holders

eight citations specifically for furnishing alcohol to underage individuals

Resources for Permit Holders

OIU urges those involved in the sale and handling of alcohol to utilize the Alcohol Server Knowledge (ASK) program. This free, online resource educates servers and permit holders of the rules, responsibilities, and risks involved with liquor permits in Ohio.

Report a Violation

OIU encourages the public to report any suspected violations of alcohol, tobacco, and/or food assistance program laws.

To report violations, visit oiu.ohio.gov or contact OIU’s Central Office at (614.644.2415. In case of an immediate emergency, always call 911.

The Ohio Investigative Unit enforces Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and SNAP fraud laws. OIU agents are sworn peace officers responsible for carrying out these responsibilities and enforcing criminal violations that occur in relation to their investigative duties.