Tale of the Tape: Lancers vs. Eagles

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The stage is set for Saturday’s 6 p.m. Division VI regional championship game at Bowling Green State University, as the Lincolnview Lancers will continue their dream season against Colonel Crawford, a well established basketball power from north central Ohio. The winner will move on to next Friday’s state semifinals at Wright State University’s Ervin J. Nutter Center. The winner of that game, which will tip off at 6 p.m. will then play for the Division VI state championship at 7:30 p.m. the following night, March 21, at UD Arena in Dayton.

Much has been said about Lincolnview’s remarkable turnaround this season. The Lancers were 5-18 (0-7 NWC) during the 2024-2025 season but now stand at 22-4 and one win away from a regional championship and a spot at next week’s state tournament.

The Lancers are a win away from a regional championship and a spot in next week’s state semifinals. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Lincolnview opened some eyes early in the season with a 61-45 road win over Lima Central Catholic and then again in January with back-to-back wins over Spencerville and Miller City. A win over nemesis Crestview in the conference finale clinched an outright Northwest Conference championship and the Lancers topped the Knights again in the regional semifinals 53-46 on Thursday night. Junior guard Max Hammons is the leader in the scoring column (17.6 points per game) but the Lancers have had many others make notable contributions throughout the season, including freshman Marshall Hammons and senior Gavin Evans.

A win by Lincolnview would put the Lancers in the state tournament for the fourth time in school history. The Lancers won the Division IV state chamionship in 1997 and finished as the runner-up the previous season under then-head coach Dave Evans. Lincolnview also finished as the Division IV runner-up under Hammons in 2016.

The Colonel Crawford Eagles, from Crawford County, have met all expectations this season, winning 23 of 25 games. The only losses came to Canton Central Catholic (62-55) and Fredricktown (57-53), a pair of Division V teams. Canton Central Catholic will play powerhouse Lutheran East for a regional title on Saturday and Fredricktown went 23-1 this season.

It is fair to note that expectations were high for Colonel Crawford. The Eagles are defending regional champions and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history last season, but fell to Marion Local 52-38 in the semifinals.

The Eagles, who have outscored opponents by an average margin of 65-37 this seaon, play in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference, which also has Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Carey, Mohawk, Seneca East and Wynford as members. The N10 will add six new members to start the 2026-2027 school year – Tiffin Calvert, Hopewell-Loudon, Lucas, New Riegel, Old Fort and Willard.

Head coach David Sheldon is in his 20th season and has compiled a record of 375 wins and 115 losses. One of his predecessors at the school is none other than Dave Froelich, who coached the Eagles from the 1983-84 season to 1991-92 and compiled a record of 139-61. Froelich, of course, went on to become the head basketball coach at Van Wert.

Here is a comparison of the two teams.

Lincolnview Lancers

Record: 22-4 (7-1 NWC)

Regular season wins: Wayne Trace, Upper Scioto Valley, Continental, Lima Central Catholic, Ottoville, Fort Jennings, Kalida, Fort Recovery, Spencerville, Miller City, Columbus Grove, Antwerp, Bluffton, Parkway, Delphos Jefferson, Paulding, Crestview.

Regular season losses: Ada, Van Wert, Allen East, Delphos St. John’s, Arlington.

Tournament wins: 38-29 Hicksville, 59-45 Tinora 59-45, 52-40 Gibsonburg, 53-46 Crestview.

Zander Coil may not be the tallest player on the court but he’s not afraid to mix it up inside. Hanna Young photo

Current winning streak: four games

Average points per game: 63

Opponents points per game: 51

Leading scorers

Max Hammons 5-9 junior guard 17.6 ppg

Gavin Evans 6-0 senior forward 11.2 ppg

Marshall Hammons 6-2 freshman guard 11.1 ppg

Chayse Overholt 5-11 senior guard 9.3 ppg

Zander Coil 5-10 junior guard 5.8 ppg (off bench)

Colonel Crawford Eagles

Record: 23-2 (14-0 Northern Ten Conference)

Regular season wins: Galion, Buckeye Central (twice), Old Fort, Bucyrus (twice), Margaretta, Wynford (twice), Carey (twice), Seneca East (twice), Mohawk (twice), Ashland Crestview, Upper Sandusky (twice), Mount Gilead.

Regular season losses: Canton Central Catholic, Fredricktown.

Tournament wins: 76-33 Bucyrus, 77-40 Wynford, 68-55 Patrick Henry, 56-33 Seneca East

Current winning streak: five games

Average points per game: 65

Opponents points per game: 37

Leading scorers

Brayden Holt 6-1 senior guard 19.7 ppg

Payne DeGray 6-5 senior center 15 ppg

John DeGray 6-3 junior forward 8.5 ppg

Peyton Baker 6-0 senior guard 8.0 ppg

Parker Weithman 5-11 junior guard 7.4 ppg