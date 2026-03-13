Tickets available for Golf Cart Raffle

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Historic Main Street Van Wert has announced the launch of its Golf Cart Raffle, giving community members the opportunity to win a brand-new golf cart valued at $10,000, generously provided by Van Wert Carts.

Tickets are now available for purchase online or in person at the Historic Main Street Van Wert office, located at 136 E. Main Street. Proceeds from the raffle will support Historic Main Street Van Wert’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and revitalize downtown through events, beautification projects, and community programming.

“This is a fun opportunity for the community to support downtown while having a chance to win an incredible prize,” said Executive Director Mitch Price. “We’re thankful to Van Wert Carts for partnering with us to make this exciting raffle possible.”

Community members are encouraged to secure their tickets soon for a chance to take home this impressive golf cart. Tickets can be purchased online at:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/main-street-van-wert-golf-cart-raffle.

For more information or to purchase tickets in person, visit the Historic Main Street Van Wert office at 136 E. Main St.