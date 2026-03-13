Wind damage…

High winds rolled numerous semi trucks and trailers around Van Wert County on Friday. Photographer Bob Barnes responded to five truck incidents. One on U.S. 30 near Dixon Cavett Rd. two on Ohio 118 between Van Wert and Ohio City and two on U.S. 12. High winds also damaged several cattle barns at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, tearing off parts of the steel roofs. At times, visibility was down to zero on U.S. 127 North towards Scott. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent