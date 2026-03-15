Cast announced for new spring comedy

VW independent staff/submitted information

Off Stage Productions has announced the cast and crew for its spring comedy. “Insane with Power” by Scott Hahn. The cast is as follows:

Lois Lancaster: Emily Smith

Speed Freak: Spencer Wenninger

Dim Bulb: Nick Long

Mental: Aimey Lehman

Kevin Bendis: SlimPickens419

Dr Gail Eisner: Alea Rex

Director: Daniel Sanderson

Costumer: Julie Lang

Synopsis

Lois Lancaster is a big-city journalist writing about the current state of mental health facilities. Her research takes her to a hospital populated with a unique group of quirky inmates who imagine they are crime-fighting superheroes. Speed Freak thinks he can run at incredible speeds, while Dim Bulb, the most enthusiastic person on the face of the earth, thinks he has the ability to turn off lights with his brain. Mental thinks she can read minds, despite being prone to sudden outbursts of bizarre non-sequiturs. Kevin, much less quirky and flamboyant than the other inmates, doesn’t embarrass himself with a ridiculous code name or costume…at least, not initially. Dr. Gail Eisner appears to be a kindly hospital administrator; a steady influence needed to effectively run a madhouse like this one. At first Lois finds their elaborate superhero fantasies to be an entertaining diversion, the wild delusions of unstable minds, until something unusual happens that makes her wonder.

The cast of Insane with Power (front row): Emily Smith, Aimey Lehman, and Alea Rex.

Back row: Daniel Sanderson (director), SlimPickens419, Nick Long, and Spencer Wenninger. Photo submitted

Location

All shows will be in the Commons at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin Street in Van Wert, Ohio. Enter Door 13 off the back parking lot where plenty of parking spaces are available.

Reservations

Reservations for Members open on Monday, March 30. Reservations for the general public will open on Wednesday, April 1. Call the box office number 419.605.6708 on or after these days to reserve your tables and seats. Box office hours are 12-6 p.m., no Sunday calls please. All shows require reservations so Off Stage Productions may be certain of the amount of food or popcorn needed for that evening.

Price

Friday shows are “Popcorn Nights” – $16 admission charge includes free popcorn with the show. Saturday evening and Sunday matinee shows are Dinner Theatre – $30 Admission includes a delicious three-course catered meal, coffee, and the show.

Show dates

April 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. Friday doors open at 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday doors open 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday doors open 12:30, dinner at 1 p.m., show at 2 p.m.