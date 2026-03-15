Cast announced for new spring comedy
VW independent staff/submitted information
Off Stage Productions has announced the cast and crew for its spring comedy. “Insane with Power” by Scott Hahn. The cast is as follows:
- Lois Lancaster: Emily Smith
- Speed Freak: Spencer Wenninger
- Dim Bulb: Nick Long
- Mental: Aimey Lehman
- Kevin Bendis: SlimPickens419
- Dr Gail Eisner: Alea Rex
- Director: Daniel Sanderson
- Costumer: Julie Lang
Synopsis
Lois Lancaster is a big-city journalist writing about the current state of mental health facilities. Her research takes her to a hospital populated with a unique group of quirky inmates who imagine they are crime-fighting superheroes. Speed Freak thinks he can run at incredible speeds, while Dim Bulb, the most enthusiastic person on the face of the earth, thinks he has the ability to turn off lights with his brain. Mental thinks she can read minds, despite being prone to sudden outbursts of bizarre non-sequiturs. Kevin, much less quirky and flamboyant than the other inmates, doesn’t embarrass himself with a ridiculous code name or costume…at least, not initially. Dr. Gail Eisner appears to be a kindly hospital administrator; a steady influence needed to effectively run a madhouse like this one. At first Lois finds their elaborate superhero fantasies to be an entertaining diversion, the wild delusions of unstable minds, until something unusual happens that makes her wonder.
Location
All shows will be in the Commons at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin Street in Van Wert, Ohio. Enter Door 13 off the back parking lot where plenty of parking spaces are available.
Reservations
Reservations for Members open on Monday, March 30. Reservations for the general public will open on Wednesday, April 1. Call the box office number 419.605.6708 on or after these days to reserve your tables and seats. Box office hours are 12-6 p.m., no Sunday calls please. All shows require reservations so Off Stage Productions may be certain of the amount of food or popcorn needed for that evening.
Price
Friday shows are “Popcorn Nights” – $16 admission charge includes free popcorn with the show. Saturday evening and Sunday matinee shows are Dinner Theatre – $30 Admission includes a delicious three-course catered meal, coffee, and the show.
Show dates
April 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. Friday doors open at 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday doors open 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday doors open 12:30, dinner at 1 p.m., show at 2 p.m.
POSTED: 03/15/26 at 8:32 pm. FILED UNDER: News