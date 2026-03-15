DeWine orders flags to fly at half-staff

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds statewide in honor of the life and service of three members of the Ohio Air National Guard killed during Operation Epic Fury. The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of their funerals.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on the deaths Capt. Seth Koval of Stoutsville, Capt. Curtis Angst of Columbus, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons of Columbus, who were killed last week during Operation Epic Fury.

“Fran and I join the rest of our state and nation in mourning the tragic deaths of three elite airmen from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus,” DeWine said. “Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmonswere trained to transfer fuel from one plane to another in midair, and their work was critical in long-distance missions in defense of our nation. Every mission they undertook involved risks that they were willing to take and the courage to put the lives of others above their own. They served with honor.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to their families, as well as to the families of Maj. John A. Klinner, Capt. Ariana G. Savino, and Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt from Alabama, who died alongside them, he added. “Their sacrifice will not be forgotten.”